Seven charged in alleged Ventura County poaching scheme to hunt more game

Seven people were charged earlier this month as part of an alleged wildlife trafficking conspiracy, allowing them access to greater amounts of game than allowed by law, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife into false hunting licenses and the needed tags for game.

Approximately 20 counts of felony conspiracy were charged among seven defendants, including a father-son duo. The defendants charged in the case were identified as 59-year-old Oxnard man and his 30-year-old son, a 44-year-old Piru man, a 38-year-old Oxnard man, a 34-year-old Thousand Oaks man, a 41-year-old Porterville man and a 31-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The complaint alleges the father and son first learned how to “cheat the system” in October 2017 after reprinting deer tags at Walmart in Oxnard. The pair later taught the man from Piru to print false hunting licenses for them at his place of work, a market in Piru, starting in June 2019.

The fraudulent licenses were then disbursed to the other members of the conspiracy, who used them to hunt game under false pretenses through October 2021. The complaint alleges a total of 78 hunting licenses and other documents were printed under false justifications using the scheme.

Deer was the most frequent animal hunted by the crew, but the complaint also lists a bear and a mountain lion as hunting targets. The son was charged separately with unlawful taking of a protected mammal for hunting the mountain lion. Various locations across Ventura County were listed as places where the animals were hunted, including the Sespe Condor Sanctuary.

Attorneys for six of the defendants in the case did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday afternoon. Daniel Garcia, an attorney for the Los Angeles man, declined to comment.

All seven defendants were arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. After a bail hearing on Friday, they were each released from custody on their own recognizance. An early disposition conference in the case is currently scheduled for Jan. 30.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 7 charged in alleged Ventura County poaching scheme to hunt more game