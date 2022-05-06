Seven charged following failed human smuggling attempt in Akwesasne

May 6—AKWESASNE — Seven people face charges after they were apprehended during what police say was a failed smuggling attempt in a sinking boat early April 28 on the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.

Brian Lazore, age and address unavailable, was charged with a felony count of alien smuggling, which carries a fine and up to 10 years in prison for each violation.

N.A. Patel, D.H. Patel, N.E. Patel, U. Patel, S. Patel and D.A. Patel, all citizens of India and ranging from 19 to 21 years old, were charged with improper entry by an alien.

Suspicious activity had been reported to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service at about 6:50 a.m. April 28. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police notified the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police about a boat containing multiple subjects that was traveling from Canada, near Cornwall, Ontario, toward the United States. The information was received from an off-duty Cornwall City Police officer, who observed the boat with six to eight people leaving from the Monte Carlo Hotel in Cornwall.

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police responded and observed the vessel taking on water in the St. Regis River about 30 yards from shore and about 800 feet from the international boundary between the U.S. and Canada. U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Hogansburg-Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department were called for assistance and found the vessel almost entirely under water.

Mr. Lazore was able to walk to the shoreline. The Hogansburg-Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department deployed a boat to recover the other six people. No life jackets or other safety equipment was located on the boat.

Because the temperature was about 32 degrees and the water temperature was about 40 degrees on the surface, the seven people were taken by the Hogansburg Akwesasne Rescue Squad to Massena Hospital, where they were evaluated and treated for hypothermia.

The six Indian nationals were taken to the Massena Border Patrol Station for processing. Mr. Lazore, accompanied by a U.S. Border Patrol agent, was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for further evaluation before arraignment in U.S. District Court.

"Outstanding cooperation between law enforcement and rescue services prevented what could have been a horrific tragedy," St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Chief Matthew Rourke said in a statement. "I emphasize that human smuggling is illegal and poses a significant danger to the Akwesasne community. We don't know the intentions or vaccination status of smuggled individuals, but more importantly, the time and resources spent in a rescue effort unnecessarily risk the lives of our first responders and our already strained emergency response services."

"I commend our Tribal partners for their diligent response and preventing what could've been a catastrophic situation," Massena Station's Patrol Agent in Charge Wade Laughman said in a statement. "Human smuggling is not only a crime but extremely dangerous. Smugglers do not care about safety or human life; they only care about profits."