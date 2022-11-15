Seven charged following shots fired investigation on South Street

Nov. 15—Seven Rochester residents were arrested early Tuesday morning, 12:30 a.m., Nov. 8, on South Street in connection with a report of shots fired in the area of Hawley Street. Six adults and one minor were found in a vehicle that Lockport police say was operating without headlights.

Police said inside the vehicle were two handguns that were determined to be stolen from out of state.

Prisilla Smith, 57; Sherang L. Gupton, 41, Quannell Armstrong, 25; Timothy L. Jones, 29; Christina L. Knight-McCoy, 48, and Bettina D. Knight, 48, all of Rochester, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Knight-Mccoy was also charged with driving with no headlights, no tail-lights, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not following right of way.

All but Smith were released on bond and are scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Smith was remanded to jail and her case is now in Niagara County Court because she had previous felony convictions.

The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and released to a parent.