Seven charged after Tower Hill gunfire complaints

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 2—LAWRENCE — Seven people were placed under arrest after residents on Tower Hill were awakened by more than a dozen gunshots in their neighborhood this weekend, police said.

Police said they received four separate calls about gunfire in the Hilltop Avenue and Bellevue Street area just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

One caller said they heard 13 shots fired. Another "reported hearing the shots and observing a man holding a rifle in the air while walking on Bellevue Street," according to police.

When officers went to the neighborhood, they spoke with residents who both said they were in bed when they heard at least six shots fired.

Police said suspects were seen walking up the rear steps to a third-floor apartment at 60 Bellevue St. Police went to the third-floor apartment, according to a report, and found numerous people inside.

A resident living there, Juan Perez, gave police "consent to search" the apartment for firearms, police said.

Police found a black Glock handgun with 12 out of 15 rounds of ammunition inside in a box and a black Colt rifle under a couch. Also, in an open handbag, officers found spent shell casings and a "see-through rifle magazine" and an illegal, fixed blade knife measuring 7 to 8 inches long, according to a report.

Officers requested the department's "prisoner wagon" come to the scene to transport the seven people in the apartment being placed under arrest.

A state police ballistics team was also called to fingerprint and perform gunshot residue tests on the suspects, police said.

The following people were arrested on a variety of criminal charges: — Glissenia Vainela Perez, 24, of 199 Curwin Circle, Lynn, illegal possession of ammunition without an FID card, obstruction of justice. — 17-year-old, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card (subsequent offense), and large capacity weapon violation. — Nidia Massiel Rosario, 23, of 89 Franklin St., Lynn, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card (subsequent offense), and large capacity weapon violation. — Luis Gonzalez, 28, of 174 Myrtle St., Lynn, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card (subsequent offense), large capacity weapon violation, and three outstanding warrants. — Juan Perez, 33, of 58 Bellevue St., Lawrence, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card (subsequent offense), and large capacity weapon violation. — Julio Cruz, 22, of 19 Cornish St., Lawrence, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card (subsequent offense), large capacity weapon violation, and three outstanding warrants. — Saul Morales Espinosa, 20, of 11 Lawrence St., Lawrence, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card (subsequent offense), large capacity weapon violation, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal discharge within 500 feet of a building, and reckless endangerment to children.

