Seven charged after violent Armistice Day clashes in London

Police officers detain a man in the street close to the 'National March For Palestine' in central London - AFP via Getty Images

Scotland Yard has charged seven people with offences including assault and possession of an offensive weapon following the violent demonstrations from Hamas sympathisers and far-Right thugs on Armistice Day.

The Metropolitan Police said 145 arrests have been made after clashes involving police, football hooligans and pro-Palestine protesters in central London on Saturday.

Counter-terrorism detectives and specialist public order officers have now charged seven individuals.

John Harvey, 75, from Hackney was charged with criminal damage and Ethan Stapely, 23, of Norfolk was charged with resisting arrest.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 12.

Officers involved in arrests in central London on Armistice Day - Anadolu via Getty Images

Sam Fairclough, 33, of Buckley, Flintshire was charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 1.

Taylor Warne, 21, of Hastingleigh, Kent was charged with possession of class A drugs. James Buckley, 42, of Manchester, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

William Duncan, 48, of Armadale, West Lothian was charged with being drunk and disorderly. Karl Jordan, 47, of Burlington Lane, Hounslow was charged with assault on an emergency worker.

The four men have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 30.

‘I have no doubt there will be more to follow’

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led Saturday’s policing operation, said: “Public order policing doesn’t end when demonstrators go home.

“We have teams of officers who continue to build cases against those in custody and launch investigations into those who come to our attention when images and videos are shared on social media.

“Since the end of yesterday’s demonstration we’ve published appeals in relation to six incidents and I have no doubt there will be more to follow.

“Our colleagues at the British Transport Police have published a further two appeals. We urge anyone who has information about the identity of suspects, or who has footage or photos of further potential offences, to get in touch so we can take the appropriate action.”

