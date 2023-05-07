Seven dead and 12 wounded after being deliberately run over in front of Texas migrant shelter, say police

Seven dead after being deliberately run over by motorists outside migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas (ValleyCentral)

Seven people were killed and another 12 were wounded when they were seemingly intenionally run over in front of a Texas migrant shelter by a motorist, say police.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday morning near Brownsville’s Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless in the Texas city.

Police spokesperson Lt Martin Sandoval told KVEO-TV that seven victims died at the scene. The accident took place at a bus stop near the shelter in the border city.

Brownsville Fire Department says that 11 victims were transported to area hospitals, and one was airlifted to Valley Baptist Harlingen.

The male suspect, who has not yet been named, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, but Lt Sandoval told the news station that more charges will likely be filed.

The incident took place at around 8.30am CT, say officials.

The driver is in the hospital being treated and under 24-hour guard watch, police said, and tests for drugs and alcohol will be performed, reported ABC News.

Some migrants were killed in the incident, Lt Sandoval told Fox News.

“We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” said Lt Sandoval.

The incident came the day after a gunman, who has not yet been identified, opened fire on shoppers at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people. The shooter was shot and killed by a police officer responding to the violence.