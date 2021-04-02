Seven detention officers fired after death of Texas inmate

Elisha Fieldstadt
·3 min read

Seven detention officers involved in the in-custody death of a 26-year-old Texas man have been fired, a suburban Dallas sheriff said Thursday.

“Although the Texas Rangers’ comprehensive criminal investigation into the death of Marvin D. Scott III continues, I have today terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in his tragic death and have been notified of the resignation of an eighth officer who was under investigation," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. "Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less."

Allen police arrested Scott, of Frisco, Texas, on March 14 at the Allen Premium Outlets on a charge of possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor, according to Collin County sheriff's Capt. Nick Bristow.

Marvin Scott (via NBCDFW)
Marvin Scott (via NBCDFW)

Officers who responded to a disturbance call at the outlet mall noticed Scott was "acting in an erratic manner and were concerned for his safety due to the possible ingestion of drugs," the Allen Police Department said in a statement.

They called for assistance from paramedics, and Scott was brought to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, where he stayed in the emergency room for about three hours, according to police. After his release, he was processed at the Allen Police Headquarters holding facility and transferred to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

While in custody on the same day as his arrest and hospital stay, Scott started to act strangely, Bristow said. Detention officers secured him to a restraint bed before pepper-spraying him and attaching a spit mask to his face, according to the sherrif's office. Scott eventually became unresponsive and was taken back to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scott's death led to protests outside the Collin County Jail.

An independent autopsy found Scott's death was likely caused by restraint and asphyxiation, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported. The news station did not identify the entity that conducted the independent autopsy. The Collin County Medical Examiner is expected to release its autopsy in a few weeks.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said he had met with Scott’s family to express his condolences.

"When I asked how I could describe their son to our department and the Allen community, I learned that Marvin was a straight A student, a football player and generous to everyone around him," Harvey said. "We offer our sincere sympathy to Mr. Scott’s parents, Marvin and LaSandra, and the rest of his family and friends during this difficult time."

LaSandra Scott told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago, but he hadn't had an episode in about a year.

"When we got him OK with his medication, he was starting to take them and fell off and felt like if he would use marijuana, it would benefit him more," LaSandra Scott said.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who is representing the family, said that in previous interactions with police, Scott was taken to a mental health facility.

Scott's family is calling for the arrest of the officers involved.

Recommended Stories

  • Stillbirth rates up by a third in poorer countries during the pandemic

    Stillbirth and maternal death rates increased by around one-third during Covid, particularly in lower and middle-income countries, according to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health. The review of 40 studies from 17 countries, which also found a rise in postnatal depression, is the first to systematically assess the devastating collateral impact of the pandemic on pregnancy outcomes. Professor Asma Khalil, lead author of the study, of St George’s University of London, said: “It is clear from our study and others that the disruption caused by the pandemic has led to the avoidable deaths of both mothers and babies, especially in low- and middle-income countries.” The review was not intended to explore the impact of a Covid-19 infection during a pregnancy, so only included studies on mothers who were not infected with the virus. Instead, it aimed to measure how Covid and lockdowns limited access to life-saving medical care during the pandemic, and what that has meant for pregnant women and their babies.

  • Midlands woman charged with sex crimes involving 11-year-old boy, deputies say

    “This was very disturbing to learn about,” the sheriff said.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • Pressure builds over fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old

    Calls are mounting for the release of bodycam video of the incident. Adam Toledo was shot once in the chest after a foot chase, police said.

  • Morries Hall, the passenger in George Floyd's car, will plead the 5th in the Derek Chauvin trial

    Hall was with Floyd in the car where investigators found pill fragments containing drugs found in Floyd's system after his death.

  • Vietnam asks for foreign support in procuring COVID-19 vaccines

    Vietnam has appealed to diplomats from the United States, European Union and Japan to help it secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, as part of efforts to acquire the 150 million doses needed to cover its adult population. Vietnam has received about 930,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine so far but wants to procure doses from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinovac, and Russia's Sputnik V shot. Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on Thursday asked Japan's embassy for help with technology transfer for vaccine production and testing in Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

  • 7 officers fired over death of Texas man in police custody

    "Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff's Office policies and procedures," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

  • Floyd's girlfriend on their first kiss, drug addictions

    Courteney Ross was the first person who personally knew Floyd to testify at the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer caught in widely seen video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for about nine minutes. The footage sparked global protests against police brutality."It's a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids," Ross, 45, who wore a heart-shaped brooch on her black jacket, told the jury. "We both suffered from chronic pain: mine was in my neck, his was in his back."Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges. In a central dispute of the trial, his lawyers have argued that Floyd's death, ruled a homicide at the hands of police, was really an overdose caused by the fentanyl found in his blood at autopsy.Prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general's office have told the jury they will hear evidence to contradict this, including Ross's testimony about his drug tolerance, and that Floyd's drug use is irrelevant to the charges against Chauvin.

  • Boat carries 1,200 survivors from Mozambique militant attack to safety

    PEMBA, Mozambique (Reuters) -A boat carrying 1,200 survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique reached safety in the port of Pemba on Thursday, some of them crying on arrival after spending days hiding in the bush. Aid workers were at the crowded port to give food to those disembarking from the green and white ferry, while police and soldiers kept control of crowds of people excited to see relatives rescued during the attack that began last week in Palma, a Reuters reporter at the port said. An emotional Mariamo Tagir, who arrived on the ferry, told Reuters TV that she had spent seven days in the bush, crying every day.

  • New videos show what happened before George Floyd's deadly encounter with police

    The convenience store cashier who said he was handed a fake $20 bill by George Floyd last May said he regrets flagging it and that he watched Floyd’s arrest with "disbelief and guilt."

  • 'How Can We Grapple with the Incomprehensible?': What Colo. Governor Is Thinking About After Boulder Massacre

    In the wake of the King Soopers shooting, Gov. Jared Polis says he's "just trying to console the state" during a moment "that makes no sense to anybody"

  • Duke basketball loses another freshman to the NBA Draft

    He joins a long list of Blue Devils one-and-done players.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • France goes into a third national lockdown

    France went into its third national lockdown on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron tries to push back a new wave of COVID-19 infections.“Yes, the virus must be slowed down. We will also close down daycares, elementary, middle, and high schools for three weeks.”Macron added that a 7 p.m. curfew will be nationwide, and mandated work-from-home and social distancing measures.The lockdown comes as the country’s death toll nears 100,000.Daily infections have doubled since February to nearly 40,000 and intensive care units are at a breaking point.It's all a set-back for France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, and dampens hope for a swift economic recovery, in part, due to a sluggish vaccination rollout.The country’s program has been slowed by supply shortages, with just 12 percent of the population inoculated, but Macron on Wednesday also tried to offer hope.“If we organise ourselves in the next months, then we will see the end of the tunnel, and we will find our way back."Macron said the April lockdown and a swifter vaccination rollout would allow some businesses like museums and outdoor dining to slowly re-open by mid-May.

  • McEnany blasts Biden admin for incentivizing 'inhumane' border crisis

    Former White House press secretary joins 'FOX News Primetime' to discuss the president's 'ill-advised' immigration policy

  • U.S, Iran to go to Vienna for indirect nuclear deal talks -sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Officials from Tehran and Washington will travel to Vienna next week as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, although they will not hold direct talks, diplomats said on Friday. Even without face-to-face talks, which Tehran has ruled out, the presence of both of Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital would mark a step forward in efforts to bring all sides back into compliance with the accord. The aim was to reach an agreement within two months, said a senior official with the European Union, the coordinator of the deal.