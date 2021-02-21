Seven die in Nigerian Air Force plane crash near Abuja airport

People and rescuers gather at the site where a Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, according to the aviation minister, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21, 2021.
People gathered at the site of the crash on Sunday morning

Seven people have died after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Nigerian Air Force plane had reported engine failure, military spokesman Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola tweeted.

He added that the plane was on the way to Minna, in the northern state of Niger.

The chief of air staff has ordered an immediate investigation.

In a series of tweets, the air force asked the public to "remain calm & await the outcome of investigation".

The air force spokesman said that all those on board the small aircraft had died.

A witness told Reuters the smell of burning and chemicals lingered in the air at the site of the crash, in scrubland just outside the airport perimeter.

Recommended Stories

  • United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

    Debris from a United Airlines plane's failed engine landed in a yard in Broomfield, Colorado, outside Denver, on February 20, 2021

  • United Airlines Plane Debris Damages Property in Broomfield, Colorado

    Plane engine debris from a Honolulu-bound flight from Denver crashed onto residences in Broomfield, Colorado, after the engine failed after takeoff on February 20.Footage filmed by Cory Klements shows part of an engine from United Airlines flight 328 in his parents’ front yard.Debris from the plane landed in multiple locations throughout Broomfield, local media reported.The plane experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, according to the United Airlines, but was able to safely return to Denver. There were no injuries on board, the airline said. Credit: Cory Klements via Storyful

  • New WTO boss backs British calls for new services rules

    The new World Trade Organization chief has backed Britain’s push for a shake-up of global rules in services trade, but warned sweeping reforms of the under-fire organisation will take a long time. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and first woman to head the trade referee, said the “sooner we can pin down the rules” in trade in services the better after the UK called for them to be modernised. The former Nigerian finance minister also told The Daily Telegraph that wider WTO reforms would help Britain’s post-Brexit trade thrive as she vowed to push to reduce export restrictions blocking vaccine and medical supplies. Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who was appointed WTO director general last week, inherits an organisation in crisis and in need of huge reform after failing to cope with the surge in protectionist trade policies in recent years. She said trade in services will be the “wave of the future” as she admitted the beleaguered trade referee has “nowhere to go now but up”. In response to the UK’s calls for a trade in services revamp Dr Okonjo-Iweala said: “I do agree that this is an area in which the WTO can really help and do much better to get the multilateral trading system working… Trade in services is growing in leaps and bounds.” International trade secretary Liz Truss has repeatedly called for the WTO to help liberalise trade in services as part of wider reforms. Last month she said the UK wanted to “lead the creation of new rules in areas like digital and data, services and the environment”.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

  • Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

    A small Nigerian air force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja airport after reporting engine failure on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, the air force said. The plane, a Beechcraft King Air 350i, was on its way to the city of Minna, 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of the capital, said air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole in a statement. The aircraft "crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure," said Daramole.

  • The ‘frosting’ on these Corn Flakes was worth $3 million, officials in Ohio say

    The shipment arrived from South America, officials say.

  • Michelle Wie blasts Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments

    Giuliani had shared what he considered a "funny story" about Wie West's putting stance on Steve Bannon's podcast.

  • 'Trump in heels' leads new breed of acolytes into war with the Republican Party

    She has praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol, been pictured with purported QAnon conspiracy theorists, and labelled rape victims “naive and unprepared”. Amanda Chase, 51, a Virginia senator who likes to call herself 'Trump in Heels', was recently required to sit in a plexiglass box after refusing to wear a face mask during sessions in the state legislature. But despite being censured, her controversies have helped make her a national star among Trump supporters, boosting her chances in the race to become Virginia governor. She is one of a slew of Trump acolytes now launching early campaigns in state-wide races across the country, promising to continue Mr Trump's legacy. The new breed of Trumpists threaten to trigger a messy civil war ahead of the annual party conference this week.

  • Russia’s TikTok Generation Is Putin’s Achilles’ Heel

    Ludovic Marin/AFP via GettyOn Feb. 3, an influx of young Russians flooded my Instagram inbox and followers list. Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, had just reposted my recent Instagram story: a photo of Navalny in court, holding up his hands to form the shape of a heart, which had made the cover of The Wall Street Journal.My family emigrated from Russia to the U.S. in the 1990s, when I was 13 years old, but I couldn’t recall meeting Russian teenagers and young people quite like them before: an entire generation who grew up under Putin’s reign. Across their social media pages on Instagram and TikTok, they come across as purposeful, bold and creative. They made political videos on TikTok and Instagram. Some of them identified as feminists, vegan activists, dancers, musicians, and aspiring lawyers. They seemed to march to the beat of a different drum, sharing a set of universal values that differed from that of their parents and grandparents. It was like they were visitors from another planet.When Navalny flew back to Moscow on Jan. 17 and was swiftly detained, his team was able to mobilize thousands of people in cities across Russia’s 11 time zones. After the Russian court sentenced Navalny to two and a half years’ imprisonment, his supporters continued to protest in the streets. Videos shared on social media showed teenagers tearing up Putin’s portraits in schools and replacing them with photos of Navalny.On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Navalny’s team held a campaign they called “Love Is Stronger than Fear,” inspired by Navalny’s gesture to his wife in court. “We’re calling on all residents of the big Russian cities to do one some simple thing on February 14, 8pm,” Navalny’s team wrote. “Go outside and turn on the flash on your phone, lift it up and stand there for a few minutes.”On Sunday, there were several protests, mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg where a few hundred women gathered in solidarity with Navalny’s wife Yulia, according to AFP. Separately, “tens of thousands” of people answered Navalny’s call for the Valentine’s Day campaign, braving winter temperatures and going outside with flashlights for symbolic vigils in “hundreds of courtyards” across the country, according to estimates from Navalny's team.This time, the turnout was smaller and more peaceful, without the violent clashes with police and mass detentions that characterized the pro-Navalny protests last month. Instead, the government’s response moved behind the scenes, focusing on pressuring social media platforms and taking measures against those who imply they are even thinking about taking to the streets. Immediately after the Valentine’s Day events, there were reports of retaliation against those who participated in the campaign, including a COVID-19 nurse, Saidanvar Sulaimonov, who was fired after participating in the “Love Is Stronger than Fear” campaign and taking a picture of himself indoors wearing protective equipment, Meduza reported.Even before Sunday’s events, many young people expressed skepticism about the long-term impact of this new wave of protests. Aram Badalyam, a 25-year-old indie folk musician based in Krasnodar, southern Russia—the region where Putin’s alleged palace is located—calls the protests “toothless.” Navalny’s investigation and the burst of political activism he saw in the country and in Krasnodar inspired him to write a song about the palace. “Navalny speaks their language,” he says of the new generation of supporters. “He is persistent, courageous and brave. Bravery is a rarity in Russia.”This is the type of grassroots mobilization that has set Navalny apart from other opposition leaders and allowed him to connect with this new generation through social media, like in this TikTok video where he shows off his investigation of his own poisoning. From providing copies of flyers to put up in their neighborhoods in a Google drive to continuing to post investigative videos even while Navalny is in prison—his team is teaching this new generation a new methodology of protesting and political activism.“Navalny’s offering instruments, protests for examples, where others opposition members can show up and unite for common goals,” says 23-year-old, St. Petersburg-based Nikolai, who spoke with The Daily Beast under a pseudonym. “For me Navalny is also about the people he gathered around him, people who are fighting the system and are helping others.”Navalny’s anti-corruption activities have not only educated this new generation about the state of affairs in their country, but it has also taught them how to fight corruption in the existing system. It showed them what works. “I trust Navalny because he provides arguments and facts,” says Catherine Shipilova, 17 years old, an aspiring lawyer, who is counting the months until she officially becomes “an adult” in Russia. “I plan to apply to law school, I would like to help people,” she says. “I love Russia, but I’m against our current government.”In an interview with Russian radio platform Echo Moskvy, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian oil tycoon who himself was imprisoned for a decade, noted that Putin’s response to Navalny’s latest investigation into the president’s alleged palace showed the disconnect between the ruling regime and this new generation. This almost two-hour investigation into an imperial-style palace in southern Russia received over 112 million views within a month. Putin has dismissed the video as boring, calling it a “montage,” and claiming that “nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did.” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov continued to deny any ownership.Khodorkovsky called Putin’s response to the viral video more shocking than the investigation itself. “It’s a joke,” he said. “It’s natural that the young generation wants something different. The government can listen to them. But for this you need institutions in which you set up rules, and the young people live their lives within the framework. But our government doesn’t want to set up frameworks. They want to rule it all in order to remain in power.”A Levada Center opinion poll showed a quarter of Russians had seen the palace video, and that younger people, aged 18-24, absorbed it the most. According to the poll, 37 percent of the younger age group had seen it, more than any other group.Putin’s first public response to Navalny’s viral investigation into Putin’s reported palace in southern Russia was mocked widely on social media. One TikTok video showed Putin speaking from a deep purple “hookah” room that showed a metal pole in the middle of the room as he explained that there were no documents linking him to the palace.The Kremlin’s response has included a range of denials of any connections to the palace, heavy-handed mass detainment, and more tech-savvy measures to detain participants before the protests using facial recognition technology. But the primary focus of the government's response has been to crack down on social media sites that enable information sharing, mobilization, and political engagement. Following the first wave of protests, Russian media censorship agency Roskomnadzor zeroed in on the most popular social media agencies, even ordering them to remove protest-related materials. On Jan. 29, Roskomnadzor called in representatives of TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and VKontakte, arguing that it was their responsibility to remove posts that encourage participation in "unsanctioned events,” according to the agency’s statement. The agency also ordered several media outlets to delete reports on the Valentine’s Day protest.To be sure, these young people are only a fraction of the Russian opposition and Navalny himself doesn’t share all of their values. The majority of Russians still get their news from traditional news media, which is more loyal to the Kremlin. But in this moment—after Navalny’s latest poisoning attempt, recovery, return from Germany and hasty sentencing in Moscow—he is the one who is uniting Russia’s opposition, including this younger generation who can only remember a Russia under Putin.Navalny was able to capture their imagination and the government’s response was swift. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs even opened an official TikTok account in early February, dedicating the first two posts to Navalny. For some of his supporters, what resonates the most about Navalny is that he is providing a tent for the opposition, providing them with tools, and educating them about how to make their voices heard: through social media activism, video and protests on the street. And they’re continuing to listen and take notes, even with Navalny behind bars.Nikolai says he plans to continue to participate in protests despite his detainment. “I think the protest movement will continue, but will take different forms, not just going to specific streets at a specific time,” he says. “I see the future of Russia as democratic, free, with respect to the rule of law and each other. The new generation is less susceptible to state propaganda.”“If the ruling order remains the same, we’re not going to see anything improve.” Shipilova tells The Daily Beast. She worries that serving a prison sentence will impact Navalny’s chances to run for office again. “I hope that our country will get better and we’ll have laws that are important and needed.”Even Alexei Navalny’s tone took on a more somber, pensive tone following the Valentine’s Day events. He was sentenced to almost three years in prison. “The prison is in your head,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post, proceeding to compare his prison cell and conditions to flying a spaceship. “At this moment, I understand that I’m on a space journey, flying towards a beautiful new world.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Plane debris rains down on Denver suburbs during fiery emergency landing

    Debris from a US passenger jet fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing on Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. The United Airlines flight was bound for Honolulu when it suffered a right engine failure shortly after take off from Denver International Airport. Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from the sky in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver, before the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. Remarkably, nobody aboard or on the ground was reported injured, Broomfield Police Department said. Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.

  • Chandler Jones will definitely not get cut as cap casualty by Cardinals

    GM Steve Keim openly rejects that notion on the radio on Friday.

  • Two dead following military jet crash near Alabama airport

    ‘There are no words that can describe the sadness that accompanies the loss of our teammates,’ says colonel

  • Lloyd's seeks archivist to investigate slave trade links

    The specialist insurance market has previously apologised for historical links to the slave trade.

  • Covid: WHO pleads with Tanzania to start reporting cases

    Tanzania is one of the few countries in the world to not publish data on Covid-19 cases.

  • Protesting Indian farmers vow to amass more supporters outside capital Delhi

    More than 100,000 farmers and farm workers gathered in India's northern Punjab state on Sunday in a show of strength against new farm laws, where union leaders called on supporters to amass outside the capital New Delhi on Feb. 27. Tens of thousands of Indian growers have already been camped outside Delhi for nearly three months, demanding the repeal of the three reform laws that they say will hurt them and benefit large corporations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which introduced the laws last September, has offered to defer the laws but refused to abandon them, arguing that legislation will help farmers get better prices.

  • Passenger jet lands safely after suspected engine explosion rains debris on Denver neighbourhoods

    No passengers or nearby residents suffered injuries following the explosion, police say

  • Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

    Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. Entering Sunday, Djokovic ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • I flew on the 2 largest US airlines in 2021 and couldn't believe how much better Delta was handling the pandemic over American

    American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have different opinions about health and safety, with one choosing to block seats and the other filling planes.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.