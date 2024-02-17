Seven displaced, firefighter taken to hospital after fire in Roxbury triple-decker

Seven people are out of their homes Friday night after flames sprung out of a Roxbury triple-decker.

The rear porches of 14 Dorr Street were engulfed in flames around 6:00 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire spread through the top floors of the three-family home and into the attic, severely damaging the back porches.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the displaced residents.

The Fire at 14 Dorr st. Rox. a 3 family occupied building. The fire was on floors 2 and 3 and traveled into the attic. Major damage to the rear porches. pic.twitter.com/vJZG3OnIJD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 17, 2024

One of the firefighters who responded had to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries, the fire department said.

The fire department says crews will remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

1st alarm Companies making up for the fire on Dorr st. Detail companies will remain to monitor any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/wqLwz6RfcF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW