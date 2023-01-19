Seven dogs taken from owner after pit bull attack, euthanized

Justin Gilstrap was badly wounded when attacked by pit bulls in January 2023 in Columbia County.

After receiving consent from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia County District Attorney's Office, the seven dogs taken from their owner after a vicious pit bull attack involving 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap were euthanized on Wednesday.

Gilstrap was riding his bike close to home when three of the dogs attacked him, ripping off one of his ears and 80% of his scalp.

After the attack, deputies met with the pit bulls' owner, who admitted the dogs were his and said he was not home during the attack, according to an incident report.

Dog attack:'There was just blood everywhere': Mother details attack of 3 pit bulls on young son

Seeking answers:Mother of drowning victim, 4, questions investigation in wake of instructor's arrest

The 26-year-old was arrested for reckless conduct and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center. He is now out on bond.

Animal Services confirmed the owner turned the dogs over to the county immediately following the incident and said they were being quarantined because only two of the dogs had vaccination records.

The ages of the seven dogs cannot be confirmed, according to a county official.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Dogs involved in Columbia County pit bull attack euthanized