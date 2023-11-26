Seven Duval County schools given the Purple Star of Distinction
Seven DCPS schools were among dozens in Florida to be designated by the state as “Purple Star Schools of Distinction.”
This distinction recognizes schools who provide tremendous support to military families.
The Department of Education provided the list of district schools chosen for this distinction.
Alimacani Elementary School
Chimney Lakes Elementary School
Duncan U. Fletcher High School
James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School
Oceanway Elementary School
Venetia Elementary School of the Medical Arts
Waterleaf Elementary School
