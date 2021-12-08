Seven Easy Ways to Save Money in the New Year

MarketWatch

The national average interest rate for savings accounts is just 0.06%, according to Bankrate data from November. LendingClub is offering a 0.60% APY for accounts with at least $2,500, and Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers an 0.50% APY with no minimum, as does Chime, SallieMae, Synchrony and a handful of others, as you can see below. With Varo, for example, you start by earning 0.50%, but then can quality to get a 3% APY if you receive total direct deposits of $1,000 or more each qualifying period, keep a daily savings balance of $5,000 or less the entire calendar month, and keep your bank and savings account balances above or equal to $0.00 the entire calendar month.