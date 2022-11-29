Seven fentanyl arrests made over the past week

Nov. 29—The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office filed seven separate charges for fentanyl possession in the last week.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, multiple people were arrested for possession of fentanyl, including four cases where people were charged with intent to deliver in Nez Perce County.

Here are the details on the cases:

Travis J.H. Rickman, 36, of Clarkston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine) with intent to deliver; both are felonies. He was also charged with introduction of a major contraband into jail, a felony.

Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle Sunday because the driver had a revoked driver's license. At the traffic stop, troopers allegedly saw drug paraphernalia near the front passenger seat in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located a partially used blue pill suspected to be fentanyl inside a small zipper bag in the backseat that Rickman allegedly admitted belonged to him. At the jail, deputies located 218 pills of suspected fentanyl in Rickman's shoe, according to the new release.

In his initial court appearance Monday, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert ordered a $30,000 bond. His next court date is Monday and Rick Cuddihy was appointed as public defender.

Joseph O. Robinett, 43, of Pullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony.

Robinett was stopped by a Lewiston police officer Friday for an alleged insufficient muffler. Robinett had a no contact order with the passenger in the vehicle. During the investigation Robinett was arrested for the no contact order violation and the passenger was arrested for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. When the passenger was taken to the jail and searched, eight suspected fentanyl pills were found. Robinett allegedly informed investigators that the pills were his and he had given them to the passenger to hide, according to the news release.

In his initial appearance Monday, Seubert ordered a $10,000 bond. Robinett's next court date is Monday and the law office of Magyar and Rauch was appointed as public defender.

Anthony M. Dzendzel-Harman, 31, of Clarkston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies.

Lewiston police officers arrested Dzendzel-Harman for active arrest warrants Thursday. During a search after his arrest, officers allegedly found a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine inside and found one suspected fentanyl pill inside a cigarette box, according to a news release.

In his initial appearance Friday, Evans granted a $10,000 bond. Dzendzel-Harman's next court date is Monday with Nolta Law Office retained as public defender.

Charles R. Walters, 40, of Boise, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, both felonies.

Lewiston police officers saw a vehicle matching the description of a person with an active arrest warrant Wednesday. Officers followed the vehicle and observed erratic driving and pulled the vehicle over at a business in North Lewiston. The officers confirmed the driver was the person with the arrest warrant and during the incident a bag of blue pills was allegedly seen near the front passenger seat. The vehicle was searched and officers allegedly found several hundred suspected fentanyl pills near an address book with the name "Reed Walters" on it, according to the release.

In his initial appearance Friday, Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans ordered a $60,000 bond. Walters' next court date is Monday and Rick Cuddihy was appointed public defender.

Gabriel A. Nichols, 24, of Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony.

Lewiston police approached a vehicle Wednesday that was driven by Nichols, who had active arrest warrants. Nichols was taken into custody and after his arrest, one suspected fentanyl pill was allegedly located on his person, according to the news release.

In his initial appearance Wednesday, Evans ordered a $5,000 bond, but kept an additional $10,000 bond for a pending burglary case in Washington. His next court date is Monday and the law office of Magyar and Rauch was appointed as public defender.

On Nov. 20, Kimberlee A. Perrigo, 39, of Lewiston, and Joshua E. Hescock, 33, of Lewiston, were arrested after a year-long investigation and both were charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, a felony. Detectives allegedly found more than 1,000 fentanyl pills during their search and had been observing them make several trips to and from Spokane and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

At their initial court appearance Nov. 21, Evans granted a $40,000 bond for Perrigo and a $100,000 bond for Hescock.

