Seven Fields mayor, wife charged after alleged domestic incident

The mayor of Seven Fields and his wife are facing charges after an alleged domestic incident at their home.

According to the criminal complaint, Dean Galitsis called 911 and told dispatch his wife, Tami, had threatened him with a knife.

Dean Galitsis told police he and his wife had gotten into a heated argument over household responsibilities and that she became increasingly upset and agitated. He said he tried to calm her down, but his attempts were met with heightened aggression.

According to the complaint, Dean told police that Tami then brandished a knife and threatened to stab him. She put the knife in the sink and threw a cookbook at him.

Dean told police he received injuries from her scratching and biting him when he tried to physically intervene to stop her behavior and when he tried to stop her from leaving the house, the complaint said.

A responding officer had Dean call Tami, who was at the Seven Fields community center.

Tami told police that the pair argued and she was angry at his perceived aggression. She admitted to picking up a knife and threatening to stab him, but said she disposed of the knife when he became physically confrontational, the complaint said.

Tami also told police that Dean had slapped her in the face.

Both Dean and Tami had evidence of the injuries they described, according to the complaint.

Dean Galitsis is facing simple assault and harassment charges, whereas Tami is facing simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats charges.

Seven Fields Borough Manager Tom Smith said in a statement that borough council is aware of the situation and believes it is a personal matter that doesn’t involve borough operations.

