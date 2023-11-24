Seven firefighters honored at annual awards ceremony for response to Hopkinton blaze

HOPKINTON — Interim Fire Chief Gary Daugherty and six other firefighters — five from Hopkinton — were honored this week for their efforts in fighting a two-alarm fire on Hayward Street early on Easter morning during the 34th Annual Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year Awards.

Daugherty, who was deputy fire chief at the time of the fire, along with Hopkinton fire Lt. John Sheridan and Hopkinton firefighters Jim Gosselin, Maxwell Hoadley, Douglas R. Lewis III and Jarrod Taranto, as well as Ashland fire Lt. Tony Duca, were presented with the Governor's Citation for Meritorious Conduct during the ceremony Tuesday at Mechanics Hall in Worcester.

"That night, our firefighters faced numerous challenges upon arrival," Daugherty said in a prepared statement. "Only through our training, teamwork and support from our mutual aid departments were we able to make this happen."

A fire official sorts through some items after a fatal fire early back in April at 69 Hayward St. in Hopkinton.

Gov. Maura Healey and State Fire Marshal Marshal Davine, along with Secretary of Public Safety and Secretary Terrence Reidy, led Tuesday's awards ceremony, which honored 130 firefighters from 22 departments throughout the state.

It was 1:12 a.m. on April 9 when the Hopkinton Fire Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 69 Hayward St.

Firefighters find two residents inside the home

According to Hopkinton fire officials, Ladder 1 and Engine 2 arrived to find fire showing from a 1.5-story home, with live power lines down in the front yard. A bystander reported there were two people still inside.

Firefighters stretched a hose line through a side yard and began applying water, while Sheridan called for a second alarm. Daugherty then arrived at the scene and joined Sheridan in forcing entry and making "an aggressive interior search of the home." The two men located a resident on the floor near a bathroom, and carried the resident from the home to awaiting EMS crews.

Hopkinton firefighters stand on stage in Mechanics Hall in Worcester with Gov. Maura Healey as WCVB New's Doug Meehan reads a citation about their actions. From left are Jim Gosselin, Jarrod Taranto, interim Fire Chief Gary Daugherty, Lt. John Sheridan, Maxwell Hoadley and Douglas R. Lewis III.

Daugherty and Sheridan then went back inside the home, searching down a smoke-filled hallway to find a second victim on the floor in a rear bedroom. Duca, who had responded as mutual aid, met Sheridan and Daugherty inside the home and helped carry the second resident out.

Both residents, later identified as Judith and Seldon MacNeill, eventually died of their injuries. A dog also died in the blaze. But fire officials say each had a chance at survival due to the actions and teamwork of the firefighters involved.

"Everyone who responded played a pivotal role," said Daugherty. "I also want to thank the paramedics who treated and transported the patients."

Firefighters noted there were no working smoke alarms at the home.

“Each year, the Firefighter of the Year Awards recognize acts of bravery, heroism and service that are truly remarkable — even by the remarkable standards set by Massachusetts firefighters,” said Healey, in a statement. “From structure fires to rushing waters, this year’s recipients defied grave danger to protect lives and preserve property. It’s an honor to celebrate them as individuals and teams. They represent the very finest in a tradition of helping others in times of danger and crisis.”

