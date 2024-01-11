Seven flights canceled in and out of Palm Springs due to Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft issues

Seven Alaska Airlines flights in and out of Palm Springs have been canceled today following the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircrafts throughout the airline industry.

The canceled flights were to or from New York’s JFK International Airport, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle airports and posted on the Alaska Airlines website.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 planes were grounded after an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Ontario International Airport experienced a door blowout during flight Friday.

There were five flights canceled in and out of Palm Springs International Airport on Wednesday and Tuesday.

The airport recommends calling ahead or checking online for updates on the status of flights on Alaska Airlines on Thursday.

