Seven found dead in Minnesota home

The neighborhood of Moorhead, Minnesota where seven bodies were found inside a house on Saturday (Screengrab/CBS Local)

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home in Minnesota’s Moorhead city on Saturday, according to the police.

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported CBS Local.

Authorities were called by family members who had found the bodies of the victims a little before 8pm on Saturday during a welfare check, reported the Associated Press.

Moorhead’s fire department had responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at 12.56am on Sunday, hours after the bodies were discovered, reported local news outlet Inforum, citing dispatch reports.

According to the police, there were no signs of violence or forced entry in the house and there are no known suspects at the moment.

“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement to local newspaper The Star Tribune.

“My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”

The investigation is still active, said Moorhead police captain Deric Swanson, adding that further information, including the cause of death and identification of the victims, will be released later.

Police have so far not issued details about the relationship between the victims.

The family lived in the area for years, according to neighbours. “In your mind it’s never going to go away, you are going to drive by and they aren’t going to be outside anymore,” Mel Kachuol, their neighbour, was quoted as saying by Inforum.

The Moorhead area school district has been informed about the death of the child victims to help prepare for students in need of assistance, said the police.

“It is a difficult time for our school family and our deepest condolences are with the extended family. As a district, our goal is to support students, staff and families through this difficult time,” reported NBC-affiliate KVLY, citing a statement from district officials.

Additional reporting from wires