Seven French bulldog puppies stolen from Long Island home while owner sleeps

A heartless burglar stole seven French bulldogs from a Long Island home early Sunday while the puppies’ owner slept, Suffolk County police said.

Five 1-month-old pooches and two 6-month-olds were snatched from a detached building at the home on Concord Road in Shirley about 3:15 a.m., cops said.

The owner of the house did not wake up.

Thieves target the pricey pointy-eared pups in hopes of a quick buck on the black market.

Last month, a 29-year-old woman managed to keep hold of her French bulldog when a man grabbed the pup’s leash outside a lower Manhattan building.

She won the terrifying game of tug of war after the suspect followed her and the dog through a revolving glass door of a building on Broadway near Rector St. in the Financial District on June 21.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the Long Island crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.