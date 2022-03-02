Seven Fresno County inmates exposed to substance, rushed to hospital overnight

Seven inmates at the Fresno County jail were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a medical emergency, according to a spokesperson.

The inmates began showing signs of ingesting or being exposed to an unknown substance, according to Tony Botti, spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the investigation is in its early stages.

The Fresno Fire Department and ambulances arrived at the downtown jail around 10:30 p.m. and were at the scene until about 12:30 a.m. Hazardous materials cleanup crews were also on scene.

“All the inmates are now doing OK,” Botti said in a text message. “An investigation is underway.”

Medical personnel and hazardous materials crews outside the Fresno Jail early Wednesday, March 2, 2022.