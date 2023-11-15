Seven further arrests after Bonfire Night disorder

Footage showed a stand-off between youths and police in Niddrie

Officers investigating violent disorder across Scotland on Bonfire Night have made a further seven arrests and are working to identify other suspects.

Four arrests were made in connection with trouble in Niddrie, Edinburgh, in which riot police were attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks.

And three arrests were made following violence in Glasgow on 5 November.

Police Scotland said 14 individuals had also been identified as being involved in the Edinburgh disorder.

Two arrests were made on the night, bringing the current total to nine.

On Wednesday, the force confirmed a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman had been charged with fireworks offences following the mass disturbance in Niddrie.

They will appear in court at a later date.

A man, 18, and a 13-year-old boy were also both arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct and being in possession of a weapon.

The 18-year-old will appear in court at a later date and the 13-year-old was reported to the relevant authorities

A group of 50 youths threw fireworks and petrol bombs at riot police during the incident, which started at about 16:40.

There was a clean-up operation in Niddrie the morning after the Bonfire Night disorder

In Glasgow, a 17-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and being in possession of a weapon.

Two men, aged 16 and 17, were also arrested and charged with assault.

Police Scotland previously said a 20-year-old man was charged with a fireworks offence in Edinburgh, while a 30-year-old man was charged with abusive behaviour in Glasgow.

In addition, a 39-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a large scale disturbance, which saw fireworks being aimed at police in the Craighall area of Livingston.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, Gold Commander for Operation Moonbeam, said officers experienced "significant disorder".

He added: "These arrests are just the start, and we expect to make more in the coming weeks.

"We took a robust stance, and I am proud of the courage, discipline and professionalism that officers showed in the face of the violence that night."

Assistant Chief Constable Mairs said a number of officers suffered minor physical injuries but also stressed the emotional impact of dealing with such violence.

He said: "Nobody deserves to be injured in this way for doing their job. An emergency worker is also someone's son, daughter, husband or wife."

Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information on the disturbances to contact them.