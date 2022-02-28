Seven guns reported stolen in Ross County in the last two weeks

CHILLICOTHE— Seven guns were reported stolen since Feb. 18 in Ross County, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 18, a Chillicothe resident reported that a firearm was stolen from their home. The owner said they did not see who had taken it, but suspects a relative. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence, according to a report for the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 21, a Bainbridge resident reported that a firearm was stolen from their home. Major Michael Preston of the Ross County Sheriff's Office said the firearm owner did not notice the weapon was missing until a couple weeks after the theft.

On Feb. 23, a Chillicothe resident reported their pistol was stolen from their vehicle. The complainant left home with their firearm, went to multiple stores in Chillicothe, then discovered the firearm was missing when they got back home, Preston said.

On Feb. 25, a Chillicothe resident reported that a gun and $500 was missing from their home, according to a report for the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 26, a Frankfort man reported a burglary that took place on Feb. 21. The man said his ex-girlfriend broke into his house and stole three handguns and a Rolex watch, according to a report for the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

Preston described the firearm theft from the vehicle as "a theft of opportunity."

"I can't say or not whether someone actually went into the truck looking for a firearm," Preston said. "More than likely, they were just looking for something to steal."

Brad Smith, owner of Chillicothe Firearms Training and an NRA Certified Instructor, said a weapon should be carried on a person, not left unsecured in a car, if allowed by law.

The Ohio concealed carry highlights forbidden carry zones, or specific places where concealed handguns cannot be brought. These areas include sheriff’s offices, some government buildings, schools and more.

Smith said that if you're anticipating going somewhere where a gun won't be allowed, it's best to leave the weapon at home.

"A little forethought, a little planning on where you're going, what you're going to be doing, goes a long way in preventing theft," Smith said. "But also realize that that's not always possible... If a thief wants it, they're gonna take it. There's not really much you can do about it."

Smith said at home, gun owners should keep their firearms in a safe place inaccessible to unauthorized people in a gun safe or a location only accessible to trained family members.

"If they're using it for personal protection then it should be on their person. If it's nighttime and they're asleep, it should still be secure," Smith said. "You can't just leave a firearm laying around a home, whether it's loaded or unloaded."

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. She can be reached at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

