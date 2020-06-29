Seven Health Systems See Financial Performance and Patient Satisfaction Gains with Patient Financing

ClearBalance and HFMA Host Virtual Awards Program to Honor Top-Performing Health Systems

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Making care affordable for patients has never been more important than it is today. For the sixth consecutive year, ClearBalance® HealthCare has recognized several health systems for their ability to use its patient financing services to greatly enhance the patient experience while also achieving strong financial performance. The annual Top Performer awards program is based on the ClearBalance ROI Value Model™, an HFMA Peer Reviewed* tool that sets national standards for patient financing performance.

View the Zoomcast to see the virtual awards ceremony, which ClearBalance held in conjunction with HFMA. Congratulations to the winners:

Top Performers

CentraCare – St. Cloud, MN

UPMC Pinnacle – Harrisburg, PA

Greatest Impact to the Patient Experience

Campbell County Health – Gillette, WY

Confluence Health – Wenatchee, WA

Kettering Health Network – Kettering, OH

MaineGeneral Health – Augusta and Waterville, ME

and Novant Health – Winston-Salem, NC

About ClearBalance

ClearBalance has been at the forefront of patient pay management since 1992, setting and delivering a high bar for patient financing solutions, patient reimbursement, revenue cycle IT expertise and the consumer experience. The ClearBalance program features the only HFMA Peer Reviewed ROI Value Model, which identifies providers' cost to collect patient pay and sets nationally recognized benchmarks for a long-term financing alternative. ClearBalance.org

*Peer Review designation

HFMA staff and volunteers determined that these healthcare business solutions have met specific criteria developed under the HFMA Peer Review process. HFMA does not endorse or guarantee the use of these healthcare business solutions or that any results will be obtained.

Contact:

Laurie Heavey, VP Product & Strategic Marketing

ClearBalance

242641@email4pr.com or 858-200-9208

