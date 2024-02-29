Seven Hills volunteer Fire Chief terminated; 10 firefighters leave department

SEVEN HILLS, Ala. (WKRG) — The Seven Hills Fire Chief was terminated in a Board of Trustees meeting Monday night. Immediately after the announcement, 10 volunteer firefighters got up and resigned.

“When that decision was made, the trust was broken,” former Seven Hills firefighter Nick Debrum said.

Fairhope West Elementary closes due to virus outbreak; hundreds of students sick

Chief William Clickstine was terminated by a board of five elected officials. The board members announced at the meeting that Clickstine was being terminated for not signing a new policy and speaking about department business to someone who was not in the department.

“I was surprised,” former Seven Hills firefighter Michael Torris said. “He is highly qualified; he is a certified fire fighter. He works for a busy department, so it was weird to try to get rid of him.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Board of Trustees to learn more about the reasons for the termination and who currently is on staff at the volunteer fire department, but we did not receive a response.

The Seven Hills Fire District posted on Facebook Wednesday night announcing the unanimous decision to remove the Chief.

St. Paul’s Ford named national POW finalist, records top 300M hurdle time in US

“This decision reflects Chief Clickstine’s continued defiance and noncompliance of the decisions of the governing authority of the Board, and irreconcilable differences related to the future vision, goals and objectives of the Seven Hills Fire District,” the post said.

The post also states that retired Fire Chief Paul Newton has accepted the temporary position as Interim Fire Chief until the Board of Trustees can select a permanent option.

However, the 10 firefighters who left the department said the trust in leadership is what makes the department function.

“The 10 of us don’t feel safe doing it anymore,” Torris said.

Coalminer’s daughter Juandalynn Givan says she will be a fighter in Washington

Torris said the 10 firefighters had a combined 80 years of experience with countless certifications, now no longer servicing the Seven Hills community.

Stephine Schaekermann lives off Airport Boulevard, and after the recent fires in Mobile County, she is worried about who will protect her.

“The message that I got was that we are going to be reliant on services from Mobile, which is going to take a lot longer,” Schaekermann said.

But she said she understands why the first responders responded the way they did to Monday’s decision.

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by car Friday night identified, per ALEA

“I feel like it’s right for them to stand up for somebody who has had their back,” Schaekermann said.

Torris said he hopes a resolution can be reached so they can go back to doing what they love.

“We want to help; we really do. But the fact is, the best way to fight fires is from inside,” Torris said. “The only way to mitigate the dangers of that is to train hard and to trust the guys you’re with and to trust the leadership.”

The Seven Hills Board of Trustees is having an election on March 26 to fill two positions on the panel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.