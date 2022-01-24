Seven horses seized for abuse and neglect. Animal investigations on rise in Fresno County

Over the past two months, humane officers with the Central California SPCA have seen an uptick in investigations of neglect and abuse of livestock, horses and other equines in Fresno County.

In a statement on Monday, spokesperson Walter Salvari said the officers have seized seven abused and neglected horses throughout the area in the past 60 days.

The CCSPCA used the moment to remind the public that its officers enforce state animal cruelty laws and can make arrests, serve warrants and file criminal charges directly with the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

Since 2020, human officers have done more than 100 wellness checks and investigated close to 1,000 cases of alleged neglect/cruelty — everything from intentionally maiming or killing an animal to fighting or hoarding animals or depriving then of proper care.

Suspected animal abuse or neglect can reported online at ccspca.com/complaint-form or by calling 559-233-7722. The more information, the better, especially if gathered by first-hand witnesses.

“Reporting cases elsewhere, besides a local police department or sheriff’s office, will likely jeopardize the investigation that CCSPCA Humane Officers need to do in order to prosecute offenders,” the statement said.

Specifics on recent horse cases were not given, due to the ongoing investigations, but the animals are currently on an investigation hold and being nursed back to health.