Seven hours of deliberation and no verdict: Hung jury leaves South Bend murder case in limbo

Metro Homicide investigated the May 2020 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kelvin Stanford Jr., at his home on East McKinley Avenue in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — After two days of testimony and seven hours of deliberation, a St. Joseph County jury could not decide whether Jaylin Tucker acted in self-defense when he killed Kelvin Stanford Jr. after a hangout between some friends at a house on East McKinley Avenue in South Bend turned violent in May 2020.

During the trial, Tucker said he shot Stanford because he felt Stanford was threatening to shoot Tucker’s younger cousin.

Prosecutors charged Tucker with murder and attempted murder, alleging that in addition to killing Stanford, he shot another person at the house with the intent to kill.

Stanford and Tucker were both 17 at the time of the shooting and were good friends, according to testimony given in court.

The case went to the jury Wednesday afternoon and around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the jury foreman sent a note to the judge.

“We are deadlocked,” the note said. “We are stuck on same splits since 3:30. Please advise.”

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley then dismissed the jury, saying they “clearly gave it a huge effort.”

The decision on what happens next lies with the prosecutor’s office. They could move for a retrial, offer a plea deal for a lesser charge or dismiss the case altogether.

Chief deputy prosecutor Christopher Fronk, who tried the case, said through a spokesman “We are evaluating our options.”

If he is retried and convicted, the sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. Attempted murder carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.

Mark Lenyo, Tucker’s attorney, declined to comment on the case, saying he isn’t sure what the state will decide.

Testimony throughout the trial set the scene where a group of five friends, including Tucker and Stanford, were hanging out at Stanford’s house in the 1100 block of East McKinley Avenue on May 13, 2020. The youngest person at the house, Tucker’s cousin, 15 at the time, and Stanford began bullying the boy and saying he shouldn’t be hanging out with the older teenagers.

At one point in the evening, Stanford and the boy began to fight in the front yard of the house until the other teens separated them.

Everyone went back inside and the berating continued. But witnesses gave conflicting narratives about what happened next.

The boy said Stanford stood in the doorway of the house and pointed a gun at him and told him to leave. According to the teen, Stanford told him “If you don’t leave, on my brother’s grave, I have a right to kill you.”

Other witnesses denied Stanford pointed his gun at anyone and said they thought Stanford was being "dumb," but didn't intend to shoot anyone.

“He wasn’t holding it like he was going to shoot it,” one witness testified.

Tucker then took out his own gun and shot Stanford multiple times. Before running out of the house, prosecutors say, Tucker also shot another teenager once in the leg.

In addition to parsing conflicting witness accounts, jurors also heard testimony from ballistics experts that prosecutors said showed Tucker shot Stanford multiple times in angles that suggested Stanford was falling or lying on the ground.

“The number of shots tells you, and the location of those shots screams at you, this was not shooting to stop an imminent threat. This was shooting to kill,” Fronk told the jury during closing arguments.

Meanwhile, Lenyo emphasized that Stanford’s bullying throughout the night turned into threats moments before the shooting. He asked the jury to find that Tucker had acted in self-defense of his cousin.

“Whether it was to shoot, kill or pistol whip, there were threats made to this 15-year-old kid,” Lenyo said.

Regarding the attempted murder charge, Lenyo noted that the other individual who was shot testified that he was hit by a “ricochet” and that his injuries were not severe.

Indiana code states a person may use deadly force if they “reasonably believe that that force is necessary” to prevent serious injury to themselves or a third party.

Tucker, dressed in a white shirt and blue tie, bowed his head briefly when he heard the jury was deadlocked.

Stanford was the son of Loria Perez, a local anti-violence activist who co-founded the group Connect 2 Be the Change. One of Perez’s other sons, Anthony Mobley, 19, was shot and killed in 2017.

