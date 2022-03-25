Seven hours of deliberation results in Houma man sentenced to life in Thibodaux slaying

A Houma man convicted of killing a Galliano resident three years ago was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

A 12-member jury found Kevon Southall, 25, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Alex Moreno following about seven hours of deliberation on Feb. 16.

Tyrick Hills, 22, of Thibodaux, had also been convicted in the slaying on Dec. 14 and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Southall’s attorney, Matt Ory of AMI Trial Lawyers in Thibodaux, asked for a new trial or post-verdict judgment of acquittal because he argued there were several errors committed while polling the jury during his client’s trial.

Louisiana law mandates that the polling of a jury during criminal cases must be conducted in writing rather than verbally, Ory said. In this case, the court polled the jury verbally in the presence of about 25 law enforcement officers, he said.

Ory also said his client was convicted based on shaky and unreliable testimony from non-credible witnesses.

“I think this is a huge issue on appeal,” Ory said. “There should never have been a conviction. They never proved this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case, said there was no objection from the defense regarding the polling issue and the jury weighed all the evidence to make an informed decision.

“You can’t impose the court to act as the 13th juror,” he said.

After both attorneys made their arguments, District Judge F. Hugh Larose of Thibodaux denied Ory’s motions and sentenced Southall to life in prison without parole, probation or early release.

Larose said the jury heard all the testimony and took its time to weigh the arguments. The increased police presence in the courtroom during deliberations was requested by the court for security reasons, he said.

“It was a very hardworking jury that deliberated for over seven hours,” Larose said.

The shooting that claimed Moreno’s life took place during the evening hours of Oct. 15. 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

Southall fired the shot that killed Moreno during a drug deal turned armed robbery, prosecutors said. Police found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered from four gunshot wounds, including one that pierced his back and struck his heart.

Investigators said they later found cash, shattered glass and bullet casings at the scene.

Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot on Dove Lane to sell marijuana, prosecutors said. Hills got into the back seat shortly before two gunmen approached the truck and demanded drugs and money.

After Southall was identified as a suspect, multiple law-enforcement agencies searched for him until he was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019.

Authorities found two guns in Southall’s possession, one of which was used to kill Moreno, prosecutors said.

Southall was ordered to remain in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office until he is transferred to the Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence.

