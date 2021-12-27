Police: All seven men indicted in death of Lower Broadway bar patron turn themselves in

Dallas Barrett stands with his mother, Tammy Barrett, at the wedding of his brother, Tony Barrett, in July.

The seven men indicted in the death of Dallas Jordan Barrett, who died at the Lower Broadway Whiskey Row bar, have turned themselves in, Nashville police said.

Barrett died on Aug. 16 of asphyxiation after an altercation with security staff. He was 22.

Six of the men facing reckless homicide and aggravated assault charges were Whiskey Row employees on Aug. 16, when Barrett was found unresponsive by Nashville police on the bar's top floor around 11 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said in August witnesses reported security guards pulled Barrett to the ground and held him on the floor after Barrett began to fight with them. Prosecutors allege a non-employee, 44-year-old Steven John Simon, held Barrett's legs when he was on the ground.

The others indicted include:

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33

John Eustace, 26

Mark Ryan Watkins, 24

Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30

Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 33

Tarrell Gray, 25

Autopsy results released in November found Barrett died of oxygen deprivation.

AUTOPSY: Man restrained by security at Lower Broadway bar died of oxygen deprivation

"He was subdued and restrained on the ground by personnel in the establishment for several minutes until becoming unresponsive," Davidson County Senior Associate Medical Examiner Miguel Laboy wrote in his five-page report. "Video footage of the event show the decedent restrained prone on the floor with personnel around and over the body."

In November, Whiskey Row said in a statement it opened an immediate internal investigation following Barrett's death, in addition to cooperating with investigators.

"Based upon the information available to us at the time and the footage captured by our internal security video system, security staff appeared to try and de-escalate the chain of events that transpired that evening until Metro Police could arrive," the statement said. "Nothing is more important than the truth, and we will continue to work with the proper authorities as we have done from the start. A life was lost, and others are suffering from emotional and physical scars. The Whiskey Row Nashville family hopes there will be healing for all involved."

'A HEART OF GOLD': Mother of man who died after altercation with Nashville bar security wants answers

Bond is set for each at $25,000. All seven are set to appear before a judge on Feb. 9, records show.

Barrett was a 2017 graduate of LaVergne High School in Rutherford County. Tammy Barrett, his mother, said he worked as a bouncer at nearby Lower Broadway bar Tin Roof and as a server, but he dreamed of building a successful music career.

“He had a heart of gold, and he’d do anything for anybody. He was extremely loyal. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life,” Tammy Barrett said.

