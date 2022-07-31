Seven injured in Orlando mass shooting following overnight brawl downtown

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Seven people were shot and wounded in the early morning hours of Sunday after a brawl broke out in downtown Orlando, police say.

All of the victims are expected to survive, Orlando police said.

Crime scene tape near a squad car.

"We're still in the preliminary stages and we're just getting started with this," Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said hours after the shooting. The agency was also asking potential witnesses to come forward with information

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. during a large fight that had broken out as bars and restaurants began to shut down in the area of Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. Police said an unidentified person pulled out a gun and began firing rounds into the crowd.

Seven people were struck by the gunfire. Police quickly converged on the area along with paramedics. Six people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated.

Smith said detectives were working to retrieve video and other evidence in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Orlando police investigate mass shooting that left 7 wounded in brawl