Audrey Conklin

Politics,

The first mass shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. when an unnamed suspect opened fire from a black Chevrolet Camaro in Douglas Park Sunday, according to Chicago CBS.

Seven Killed, 53 Injured In Chicago Shootings Over The Weekend

Several shootings, including two mass shootings, in Chicago left seven people dead and 53 injured in Chicago over the weekend, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

More than a dozen people were injured, and one fatally injured, in two mass shootings in one police district Sunday, ABC reported.

The injured include a 21-year-old man shot in the groin, a 25-year-old woman shot in the arm and leg, a 20-year-old man shot in the right side, a 19-year-old woman shot in the right leg, a 22-year-old woman with unknown injuries, a 21-year-old man shot in the left leg and a 23-year-old man shot in the chest and hand.

A group of unidentified shooters opened fire on people at a block party around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, killing 33-year-old Demetrius Flower and injuring eight others.

Flower’s father, Keith Flowers, said he was the second son he has lost to violence, according to CBS Chicago.

“Please stop. It’s killing our families. It’s destroying the fiber of our communities. We have to stop this senseless killing, because if we don’t, there’s nothing going to be left. There’s nothing going to be left,” Keith Flowers told reporters.

