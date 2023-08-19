Seven killed and dozens injured as Russian missile hits Ukrainian city

The aftermath of the strike on Chernihiv on Saturday - Efrem Lukatsky/AP

At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded when a Russian missile hit the centre of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Saturday, damaging a centuries-old theatre.

A six-year-old was among the dead and 90 people were injured when the missile struck the historic northern city.

People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike happened, officials said, adding that 12 of the injured were children and 10 were police officers.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, who was on a working visit to Sweden, condemned the attack.

“This is what we unite the whole world against. A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv,” he wrote on Telegram. “A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss.”

A short video accompanying the post showed debris scattered across a square in front of the theatre, where parked cars were heavily damaged. The video also briefly showed a body inside one car. The interior ministry said the roof of the theatre had been destroyed in the strike.

Chernihiv, a city of leafy boulevards and ancient churches, is around 90 miles north of Kyiv, the capital.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said a Ukrainian drone struck a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging a warplane.

The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies north-west of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Drone strikes inside Russia have increased in recent months. One hit a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all civilian airports in the Russian capital.

