WAVYPolice say six people were killed and several more were injured after an employee opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night, just the latest mass shooting in less than a week. “While our investigation continues we can tell you the following: six victims have died, four victims are in area hospitals … The suspect is dead due to what we believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said at a Wednesday morning press conference. Solesky said the gun