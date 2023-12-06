Seven local men indicted on attempted murder charges after October drive-by shooting

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Seven men from the New Philadelphia-Dover area have been indicted by a Tuscarawas County grand jury in connection with a drive-by shooting in October in New Philadelphia.

All seven faces charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Several also have been charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

More on shooting: Two men held after early Monday morning shooting in New Philadelphia; no one injured

Indicted were Gavin T. Kurtz, 19, of New Philadelphia; Riley P. Adams, 19, of New Philadelphia; Xavier L. Schott, 21, of New Philadelphia; John R. Hoopingarner, 20, of New Philadelphia; Robert D. Meek II, 19, of New Philadelphia; William Baldez, 20, of Dover; and another individual who has not been served yet therefore his name has not been released.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of East High Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 23. Three people were sitting on the porch of a residence in that block when the occupants of a dark-colored vehicle, traveling eastbound, opened fire on them. The three people got into the house without being injured. There was another resident asleep in the house at the time of the shooting. That person also was not injured.

Prosecutor Ryan Styer said the seven people indicted included the shooter and six accomplices. The indictments were the result of an ongoing investigation.

Attempted murder carries a maximum sentence of 11 to 16½ years in prison. Felonious assault carries a maximum sentence of eight to 12 years in prison, though Styer said someone facing those charges could only be sentenced on one of them.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Seven indicted in connection with New Philadelphia drive-by shooting