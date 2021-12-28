Seven migrants were held captive at Texas home, border agents say

Several migrants were held against their will at a home in Harlingen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

The Harlingen Police Department received a call about 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 from a Guatemalan migrant, who said that he and others were being held at the house, the news release said.

Agents from the Harlingen Border Patrol Station responded to the house along with Harlingen Police Department officers. They found seven migrants in the home and they were safely taken into custody, the release said.

The caretaker at the home was a Honduran citizen. Officials said the caretaker will be prosecuted under state charges, according to the release.

Harlingen is about 250 miles south of San Antonio, 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

