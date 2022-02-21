🌱 Seven Mile Chase + Tattoo Art On Streetlight Banners

Hello again, Dallas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Dallas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Dallas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Dallas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Partial sunshine. High: 70 Low: 35.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

Dallas County has lowered its threat level for COVID-19 from red to orange. The new designation stands for 'extreme caution' compared to the previous designation of 'high risk of transmission'. The new threat level advises unvaccinated individuals to avoid doing anything in public while advising vaccinated individuals to simply follow guidelines issued by the CDC. (FOX 4 Dallas) The new streetlight banners in Dallas feature artwork by Deep Ellum tattoo artists. The banners are hanging from streetlight poles in the Deep Ellum neighborhood and celebrates the long tradition of tattoo parlors throughout the neighborhood. This is the second time the Deep Ellum Foundation has featured tattoo artist work in the neighborhood. (CultureMap Dallas) 29-year-old Dallas resident Latyeerra Latrice Andrews lead Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a seven mile chase that resulted in her arrest. Andrews was going ninety miles per hour in a seventy five miles per hour zone and was eventually stopped using spike strips east of Sulphur Springs. She is currently being held on $10,000 bail at the Hopkins County Jail. (KSST)

Today in Dallas:

Black History Month Exhibit At The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center (10:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Animals at the Dallas Zoo and Silver Creek Materials join together to use animal poo as compost products. Funds raised from the Zoo Poo program will go towards the zoo's conservation efforts. (Instagram)

Latif Lancelin has been located and is safe, according to the Dallas Police Department. Lancelin had been missing since Feb. 20 from the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard. (Facebook)

The Dallas Arboretum celebrates President's Day with a bunch of great events. Click to check them out. (Instagram)

Estate Planning Seminar 2/22 & 2/24 (February 22)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

