Seven minors at Haverhill High to be charged following brawl

Nov. 12—HAVERHILL — A fight that one School Committee member likened to a prison brawl has come under scrutiny with at least two committee members looking to question officials at Haverhill High School.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said on Friday that seven minors are facing criminal charges in the incident and that she plans to ask Haverhill police to attend the Nov. 18 School Committee meeting to discuss how police and school officials are responding to fights.

"The SRO's, school security, and staff were present and immediately intervened," she said in reference to a fight that broke out in the high school's cafeteria during lunch on Wednesday. "HHS administration and Haverhill police have been investigating the situation. I was hesitate to share information before the facts were known, particularly in an ongoing police investigation."

School Committeewoman Maura Ryan-Ciardiello said she received several videos via social media showing a fight that involved a number of students.

"This did not look like a typical high school cafeteria fight, it looked like something that would happen in a detention setting or in a prison," she said. "To see kids fighting while others were standing on tables cheering them on — with teachers or security guards being knocked to the ground — I feel for the staff members who are part of this and for students who are there to get an education and were not part of this. This wasn't the first fight that happened this year and those involved need to be held accountable."

School Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donais said she received the same videos and that it is hard to distinguish between students and staff.

"Our security guards need to be in some form of distinguishable uniforms as you just can't tell who is who as it was utter chaos," she said. "Someone is going to end up seriously hurt."

Sapienza-Donais said she posted an item on the Nov. 18 School Committee agenda requesting answers from High School Principal Jason Meland as to what he put in place to prevent fights since the last time the committee called him in for questioning.

Story continues

"The fights seem to be continuing so whatever was put in place doesn't seem to be working," she said.

Sapienza-Donais said she sent an email to Marotta on Thursday telling her she has been bombarded with emails and text messages from parents and the media about incidents of fights at the high school this year, including Wednesday's fight.

"This incident is being referred to as the "brawl in the HHS cafeteria," she told Marotta. "The video that was sent to me as well as the one shown on social media indicated the possibility of personal injuries. With the number of administrators at HHS I am having a difficult time understanding why the School Committee is not kept in the loop."

Sapienza-Donais said she was also told by high school staff that they are reluctant to report their concerns as they are afraid of repercussions.

Sapienza-Donais said she is looking into the legality of showing the video of Wednesday's fight during next week's school committee meeting.