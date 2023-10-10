‘It’s been seven months;’ City of Jacksonville honors JSO officers

The city of Jacksonville honored three JSO officers today who helped save the life of a fellow officer.

Malik Daricaud was shot by a suspect in late March.

According to Sheriff T.K. Waters, those officers helped save his life, and now Officer Daricuad is on a long road to recovery.

“It’s been seven months,” Sheriff Waters said.

Sgt. Senad Ahmetovic, Officer Kerry Redmond, and Officer Justin Cotton were recognized today by the city through a resolution, for going above and beyond to help their fellow brother in blue.

“For their bravery in the line of duty,” Joe Johnson, with the city, said.

According to JSO, Daricaud was shot in the neck by a suspect.

Detectives say he and fellow officers were following up on an investigation on Tyliko Maduro after JSO said he sped off from police at a traffic stop.

Officers later went to his home and as they opened the door, the suspect was on the other side with a rifle.

According to detectives, the suspect later took his own life.

Sheriff Waters says this ceremony today means a lot to their office.

“I’m so happy that they recognize those officers. Because what they did going into the line of fire like that not everyone will do,” Sheriff Waters said.

Since the shooting, Daricaud has been on a long road to recovery.

“It’s pretty rough. The night that it happened I was at the hospital, and I saw his condition. Quite frankly if I’m honest, I didn’t know if we would make it to this day,” Sheriff Waters said.

Sheriff Waters says no one should ever consider pointing a gun at any law enforcement officer.

“I would say this. We are trained, we are going to defend make sure we defend ourselves in this community, and just think it through, it’s not worth it,” Sheriff Waters said.

