Seven Nashville police officers placed on ‘administrative assignment’ over leak of school shooter’s manifesto

Seven Nashville Metropolitan Police officers were placed on administrative leave following the apparent leak of documents related to the Covenant School Shooting, authorities confirmed in a written statement on Thursday.

Alex Apple, a spokesperson for city Mayor Freddie O’Connell, said his office was alerted to the decision on Wednesday.

The officers will be placed on a “non-punitive” administrative assignment to “protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation. During that time, the officers will retain full police power.”

Mr Apple did not confirm whether the writings were authentic. The identities of the officers have not been released.

The Independent has reached out to the Nashville police department for additional information.

On Monday, Steven Crowder, a right-wing conservative host, claimed to leak the writings of the school shooter.

The tragedy at the Nashville private school resulted in the deaths of three children — 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Wiliam Kinney and Hallie Scruggs — and three adults, Cynthia Peak, Mike Hill, and Katherine Koonce, the head of school.

Mr Crowder posted three images of what he claimed to be photos of the shooter’s manifesto.

“I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” Mr O’Connell said through a spokesperson.

In May, Chancery Court Judge l’Ashea Myles ruled that ownership of the shooter’s writings would be transferred to the families of the victims. The shooter’s parents had ownership.

Copies of the records had been requested by journalists, a gun-rights organisation, a state senator and a law enforcement non-profit.

According to Nashville’s NewsChannel5 , a broadcast outlet, Brent Leatherwood, a parent of Covenant schoolchildren who became vocally active following the shooting, called the leaker “a viper.”

He added: “You’re a member of the law enforcement community, and you’ve released evidence in our most vulnerable moment.

“You’ve now allowed this woman to terrorise our family with bullets and to terrorize us with words from the grave.

“How could you? What kind of person does this?”