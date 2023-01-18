Seven overdose at Raleigh jail

Jan. 17—Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail were taken to a hospital this weekend after overdosing, according to a release from the state.

The overdoses occurred Sunday, according to an emailed press release from Andy Malinoski, the director of Marketing and Communications for the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

In the email, Malinoski wrote that "seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose" on Sunday and "were transported to the hospital and provided appropriate medical treatment."

All seven of the inmates are still alive and are now back at Southern Regional Jail in the custody of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations.

This incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.

No additional information was provided.