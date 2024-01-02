Seven people displaced, including six children after apartment fire in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said 7 people were displaced, including 6 children after a fire broke out at an apartment in Southeast D.C.

Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Crews said they were dispatched to an apartment in the 2600 block Douglass Rd in Southeast for a working fire.

The fire was confined to the top-floor apartment. First responders said the fire was under control.

There were no reported injuries, but 6 children and 1 adult were displaced.

