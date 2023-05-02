Seven people found dead at Oklahoma home

The bodies of seven people were found Monday inside an Oklahoma home, authorities said.

The home is in Henryetta, roughly 50 miles south of Tulsa, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

One of the bodies appeared to be Jesse McFadden, 39, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters at the scene.

Rice said the medical examiner's office would confirm the identity of McFadden and the others.

A missing person advisory listing McFadden and two teenage girls was circulated earlier Monday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rice said he believed authorities found all those who had been reported missing. He declined to say how many of the victims were juveniles, how they died or how long they had been at the home.

He said he had "no idea" what led to the deaths but said it was "a tragic day in Okmulgee County."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

