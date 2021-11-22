Seven people hospitalized after vehicle struck from behind in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM — Police say two women are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on Hollis Street that sent seven people to the hospital.

Police arrested Alanna McCabe, 26, of Weymouth, and Gabriella Lamphier, 25, of Brockton, after the 6:20 p.m. crash, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens.

Police say the seven people who were injured were inside a vehicle that was parked in front of Emanuel Market at 195 Hollis St. That vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle, according to Mickens.

All seven people inside the parked vehicle were taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for their injuries, the lieutenant said. She did not know how serious those injuries were.

“The driver and the passenger (of the vehicle that struck the parked vehicle) both got out and fled on foot,” Mickens said.

Police say a witness began to record the two women as they ran away. But Mickens said McCabe, who was allegedly the driver, struck the woman who was recording them before continuing to run away.

Police found the two women about a block away on Arlington Street. Lamphier then gave police “misleading statements” about the incident when questioned, the lieutenant said.

Police charged McCabe with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor; leaving the scene of an accident that caused personal injury; intimidation of a witness; disorderly conduct; and driving to endanger. Police also cited her for speeding and failing to keep right.

Police charged Lamphier with misleading a police officer and disorderly conduct.

McCabe was ordered held on $2,000 bail Monday at her Framingham District Court arraignment. She was also ordered held without bail on a probation warrant out of Lowell District Court in connection to a shooting case there. She is due back in court on Dec. 22 for a pretrial conference.

Lamphier was released without bail. She is due back in court on Jan. 27.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Two women arrested after Framingham hit-and-run hospitalizes seven