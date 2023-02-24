Seven people, including 2-year-old girl, shot in Philadelphia

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were shot Thursday night in the area of Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion, according to authorities.

The gunfire erupted just after 5:50 p.m. on the corner of 31st and Norris Streets in front of a beer distributor, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the violence.

Police said they found some 30 shell casings near the James G. Blaine School, though they’ve since declared the shooting was unrelated to the school.

The victims include a 2-year-old girl, who was shot once in the left thigh. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she was listed in stable condition, police said. The girl’s mother was also wounded in the chaos. She was shot twice in the leg and taken to Temple University Hospital where she was in stable condition.

Another victim, a 15-year-old, was struck twice in the chest, and rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Friday morning.

A pair of 16-year-olds were also shot, both of them in the arm, and a 13-year-old boy was also hit in the arm

The final gunshot victim, who is 17, suffered a graze wound, police said.

“At this point we’re piecing everything together to figure out if this is retaliatory, if some of those victims were intended or not, but it’s still really early to tell,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Authorities are searching for three males in connection with the shooting. The suspects were seen driving a 2011-2016 gray four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania tag.

A motive behind the shooting remains unclear.