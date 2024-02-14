Up to seven people reported shot near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally

As many as seven people were shot Wednesday at the Chiefs’ victory rally Kansas City’s Union Station, according to police.

A police sergeant at the scene after the shooting said between four and seven people were known to be shot.

The Kansas City Police Department said at 2:02 p.m. that shots had been fired and urged people to leave the area.

People were seen scattering east from Union Station while police officers from several agencies rushed toward the scene.

Several witnesses reported hearing shots.

Three gunshot victims and two other people with unknown injuries were being treated at University Health, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

“We heard the shots. It sounded like a multitude of shots ,” said Hank Hunter, 16, of Westwood, KS. He and friend got separated after running into Union Station. “I didn’t see the shooter. I saw the wave of cops.” pic.twitter.com/2KxPgromQ9 — EricAdler (@eadler) February 14, 2024

Friends Reese Randall, 20, and Shayla Flowers, 21, said they were close enough to the rally stage to possibly meet Chiefs players, when they heard a bang echo through the crowd.

“It was like a delayed reaction, like we heard it and just kind of looked at each other. And then everyone dropped to the ground,” Randall said. “Bigger, grown men were trying to block us just in case. Obviously there wasn’t really anything to hide behind other than people.”

Randall said fans immediately started taking care of each other, including a woman who appeared to be having a panic attack near her.

“It was a situation like you see on the news and you think will only happen in New York or a bigger city,” Randall said. “But seeing it in your home city when you’re trying to celebrate something positive like a Super Bowl, where you’re trying to celebrate with friends, it just puts a pause on everything and makes you realize this can happen to your city any day.”