Seven people shot in downtown Turlock early Saturday, police say

Police responding after hearing gunshots in downtown Turlock found seven people shot, authorities said in a press release Saturday morning.

According to a press release posted on the Turlock Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of South First Street. The site is roughly a block west of the intersection of West Main Street and Golden State Boulevard.

“Several 911 calls followed about a shooting,” the release states. “Officers located seven gunshot victims with non-life threatening injuries.”

Detectives responded to the scene and are working the investigation.

No information on what precipitated the shooting or any potential suspects was immediately available.

We will have more on this story later today.