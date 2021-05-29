Seven people shot late Friday night in Wynwood. Roads closed as police investigate

Seven people have been shot in the area of Northwest First Court and 20th Street in Wynwood.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, Miami police got a call just before midnight Friday of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found several people there with gunshot wounds. Some of the victims got themselves to area hospitals, according to Miami police.

Of the seven shooting victims, one went to the University of Miami Hospital and the other six are at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Delva said.

Police are currently investigating and urge people to avoid the area as roads are closed.

This is a developing story.