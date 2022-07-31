Seven people shot in Orlando bar and restaurant area overnight Sunday, police say

A fight turned into a mass shooting in downtown Orlando in Sunday’s first hours, Orlando police said.

Seven people were hospitalized, all in stable condition, according to police, who placed the incident at 2:20 a.m. near Orange Avenue and Wall Street Plaza, an area of bars and restaurants that were closing.

“A large fight broke out,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said. “One of the combatants pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd.”

Police say they’re still investigating for information on the shooter.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Crimeline, **8477 (TIPS).