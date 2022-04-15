Seven people smash glass door, break cases and steal CBD and vape products, police say

Shocking video shows a group of people burglarizing a Memphis store.

Memphis Police said a group of seven people used a rock to smash through the front glass door of Mary Jane CBD on Summer Ave. around 2 a.m. on April 11.

Surveillance video shows the group pouring in through the door, one after another. Some of them smash through glass cases and start grabbing products. One of the burglars can even be seen kicking through a glass case.

Police said those products stolen were CBD and vaping merchandise.

MPD said part of the group took off in a black four-door car, possibly an Infiniti, with only one taillight.

None of these burglars have been arrested yet and police are hoping that you can help change that.

If you have any information about this crime or know any of the people involved, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

