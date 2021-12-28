Seven people wounded in shootings the week before Christmas, Hartford police say

More than a half-dozen people were wounded in shootings the week before Christmas, Hartford police said.

Some of the gunfire left victims in critical condition. Four people were injured in two of the shootings — one a 14-year-old boy. None of the shootings was fatal, police said.

The most recent was Friday, Christmas Eve. A man in his 20s showed up at Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. Police said they don’t know where it happened.

Two people were wounded early on the morning of Dec. 21. At 4:08 a.m., a ShotSpotter alert sent officers to 1497 Albany Ave., but there were no victims. Police said they soon learned that a man and a woman, both in their 30s, had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man had more serious injuries and was listed in critical, but stable condition, police said at the time. The woman was listed in stable condition.

About 10:45 p.m. the night before, police received a report of a shooting in the area of 867 New Britain Ave. on the other side of the city and found another wounded man in his 30s. He, too, was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 18, police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 2383 Main St. They found evidence of gunfire but no victims.

Around the same time, two people, a man in his 20s and a 14-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. Both were expected to recover.

Less than five hours earlier, police rushed to 205 Homestead Ave. after a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found a man in his 20s. He was suffering from gunshot wounds that police said were not considered life-threatening.

Hartford has 162 victims of nonfatal shootings so far in 2021, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday. The number is well above the number for 2019 and the number for 2018, when there were 143 gunshot survivors each year.

But it doesn’t appear the capital city will have more nonfatal shooting victims than last year, which ended with 225, according to police statistics.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating all of the shootings. Anyone with information about them is asked to call the HPD tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.