Seven police officers arrested in 2021; 36 had job troubles

Feb. 3—State officials have released a list of 36 police officers who have experienced changes to their certification status — everything from a brief 2 1/2 -day suspension to the resignation of the Brentwood police chief facing an internal investigation into physical threats against town employees.

The Police Standards and Training Council also released the names of seven police officers arrested during the first nine months of 2021. Many of those names, especially the serious charges, already have been reported.

The release was in response to months-old Right to Know requests made by the New Hampshire Union Leader and the ACLU-New Hampshire.

The larger list is a compilation of Form Bs, which police chiefs file with the PSTC whenever a change takes place in an employee's certification status. That could include a termination, suspension, leave, resignation or a layoff.

John Scippa, the director of the PSTC, cautioned against assuming that misconduct is involved every time an officer's status changes. Often, the change of status can reflect a job performance issue that has nothing to do with officer misconduct, he said.

"On the face of these forms, it's unfair for anyone to assume automatically that the officer did something wrong, because that may not be the case," Scippa said.

However, the release reveals some instances of apparent misconduct and provides a more complete story of departures than previously known.

For example, Daniel Wicks resigned on Sept. 21 as chief of the Brentwood Police Department. Wicks, who had 34 years in law enforcement, was Brentwood's first full-time chief and held the job for just six months, according to previous media accounts.

At the time, selectmen said they were surprised and said his departure was a loss for the town.

According to the Form B, however, he resigned during an internal investigation instigated by employees.

The investigation involved "direct threats (of physical violence) made to other town employees by this officer," the form reads.

Another former chief on the list: Woodstock's Ryan Oleson, who resigned in May in lieu of dismissal.

The names' release comes as New Hampshire continues efforts to increase transparency on police issues.

Last month, Attorney General John Formella released the names of 80 of 265 officers on the Laurie list, a list of police offices with credibility problems. A second batch is expected to be released before late April.

Last year, the PSTC released the names of 13 officers whose certification status had changed. The latest list of 36 involves certification changes from Feb. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30.

Two years ago, the New Hampshire Union Leader first raised an issue with the limited amount of information the state provides on police certification.

Last year, the New Hampshire Legislature passed a law opening certification hearings, and a Merrimack County Superior Court judge issued a ruling favorable to the release of certification records.

"We're pleased the Police Standards and Training Council is providing the requested information as called for by the law," said Union Leader attorney Gregory V. Sullivan, who brought the PSTC to court over the release of certification records.

The ACLU said it recognizes that not every Form B employment action signals misconduct. But the public has a right to know all the information about when a police department takes an adverse employment action against an officer, said Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette.

"Full transparency creates confidence in law enforcement because the police work for us," he said in an email.

The PSTC also released a list of seven officers who had been arrested.

Whenever an officer is arrested, he or she must appear before the PSTC at their next meeting, where the council may take action regarding their certification, Scippa said. Often that is a temporary suspension.

Of the seven arrests, three involved drunken-driving charges.

The arrest of Concord police officer Bryan Croft on domestic violence charges and Lebanon police Lt. Richard Smolenski on stalking charges previously were reported in local media.

Two other officers had their certifications temporarily suspended by the PSTC pending the outcome of their criminal cases.

Meredith police officer Kevin O'Reilly was charged in July for violating a protective order, and in August, Colebrook police officer Bridget Gales was indicted on a charge of title fraud. She allegedly provided a false address to register a motor vehicle.

Lapses in certification

The larger list involves information that police chiefs turn over to the PSTC about a change in employment status that may affect certification. Certifications lapse once an officer is not employed for 30 days.

At least two of the departures were for budgetary reasons. Chiefs wrote that they had no shifts for the officer or no work available.

"Poor work performance and sleeping on duty," is cited for a resignation during an internal investigation in Lisbon.

At the Salem Police Department, social media posts by Brian Routhier got him in trouble. He wrote that he had moved to Florida, obtained a medical marijuana card and was using marijuana to reduce his anxiety, his Form B reads.

"Officer refused to participate in the (Internal Affairs) investigation and subsequently submitted a letter of resignation," the form reads.

In Claremont, Justin Leach resigned during an internal investigation into whether he provided false information about a drug sale.

Most of the Form B's are filed by paper and do not provide detail. The Routhier, Leach and Wicks forms, which were submitted through the PSTC records management system, contained more details.

Scippa said the Form B's were released in response to Right to Know requests, and he does not foresee the PSTC publishing them on an ongoing basis.

He said the Council is continuing to look at placing certification records online similar to online licensing status of physicians, nurses and a host of other professions.

