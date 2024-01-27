Seven Rochester area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Jan. 26—ST. PAUL — Seven teachers from Southeast Minnesota have been selected as candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

The candidates from the area include:

* Lars Johnson of Austin Public Schools.

* Sara Bailey of Kasson-Mantorville Schools.

* Valerie Ashland and Tony Donkers of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools.

* Tiffany Walerius of Owatonna Public Schools.

* Kim Hill of Rochester Public Schools.

* Abigail Mooney of Winona Area Public Schools.

The winning candidate will become the 60th teacher to receive the recognition. Eligible candidates include teachers for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education, from public or private schools.

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates' portfolios and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be May 5 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.